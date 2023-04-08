iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $87,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.78. 714,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

