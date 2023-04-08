iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 296,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

