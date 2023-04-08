iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stake Increased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 55,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,271. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

