iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

