iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

