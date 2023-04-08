iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $224.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

