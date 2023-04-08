iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.