iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

