iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.08 and last traded at $117.92. 327,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 737,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US companies. The index selects roughly 100 stocks based on dividend yield from a broad market-cap universe. DVY was launched on Nov 3, 2003 and is managed by BlackRock.

