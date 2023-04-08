iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.06. 360,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,336. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.26.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

