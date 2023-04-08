iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lowered by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 443,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. 338,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,574. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

