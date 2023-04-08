iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

