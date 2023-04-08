Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 41,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 55,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Itafos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -1.09.

About Itafos

(Get Rating)

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.