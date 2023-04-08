Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

