Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IVN opened at C$11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$774,670.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,680.34. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.