J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $11.15 on Friday, hitting $485.98. 4,114,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

