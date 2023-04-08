J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 486 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

