J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,772 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.