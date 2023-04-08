Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,035 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,891. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.