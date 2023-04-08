Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.



