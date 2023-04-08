Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

