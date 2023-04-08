Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

