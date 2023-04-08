Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

