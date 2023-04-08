Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,565 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,353 shares of company stock valued at $42,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.20 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

