Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.