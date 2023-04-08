Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

