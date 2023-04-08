Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,337 shares of company stock worth $85,759,532. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

