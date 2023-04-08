JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $849.54

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $849.54 and traded as low as $685.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $690.00, with a volume of 18 shares.
JG Boswell Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $790.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.96.
JG Boswell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.
JG Boswell Company Profile
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JG Boswell (BWEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.