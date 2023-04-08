JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $849.54

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $849.54 and traded as low as $685.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $690.00, with a volume of 18 shares.

JG Boswell Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $790.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.96.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

