JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $261.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

