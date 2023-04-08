JMG Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EEMV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 322,169 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.