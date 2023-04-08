JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 10,195 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 257,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

