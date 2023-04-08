JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 17,521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.92. 488,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

