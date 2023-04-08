JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,394 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $247.35. 1,316,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,424. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average of $227.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

