JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 623 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $104.59. 286,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.