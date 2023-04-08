Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0436

Joystick (JOY) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $35,309.30 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00030483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,048.89 or 1.00009836 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06399356 USD and is up 28.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,729.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

