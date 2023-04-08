JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. 209,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

