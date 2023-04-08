JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $66.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

