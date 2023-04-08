JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Target Price to $42.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock worth $1,122,434 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

