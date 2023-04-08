Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Down 0.4%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $170.00. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Kingdee International Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud services, including enterprise cloud services, finance cloud services, industry cloud services, and other cloud services; and enterprise resource planning (“ERP“) business, including development and sales of software products, sales of hardware products, provision of implementation services, software solution consulting services, maintenance services, upgrade services, and other supporting services.

