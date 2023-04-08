Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

KRUS opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

