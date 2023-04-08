Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Increased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $493.79. The company had a trading volume of 965,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,927. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

