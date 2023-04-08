Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

