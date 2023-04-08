Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $25.90.

Insider Activity

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.