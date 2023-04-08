Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $146.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of LSTR opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,235,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Landstar System by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

