Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS VUSB opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.