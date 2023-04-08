Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,801 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

