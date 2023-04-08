Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

NYSE:MA opened at $361.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.43 and a 200-day moving average of $343.74. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

