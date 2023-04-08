Latitude Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

