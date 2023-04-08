Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

