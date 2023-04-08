Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

